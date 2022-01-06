Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Robert Morris

Cleveland State (8-3, 4-0) vs. Robert Morris (2-11, 0-4) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State (8-3, 4-0) vs. Robert Morris (2-11, 0-4)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its ninth straight conference win against Robert Morris. Cleveland State’s last Horizon loss came against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 75-68 on Feb. 19, 2021. Robert Morris lost 64-60 to Youngstown State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Kahliel Spear, Rasheem Dunn and Jaron Williams have combined to account for 42 percent of all Colonials scoring this season.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 78 points per game and allowed 68 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 70.6 points scored and 73.2 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TORREY: Torrey Patton has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Robert Morris is 0-10 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Vikings are 2-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris is rated second in the Horizon with an average of 70.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Colonials have raised that total to 72 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.