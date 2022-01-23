Clements and the Eastern Illinois Panthers host conference foe Belmont

Belmont Bruins (13-5, 4-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-15, 0-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (13-5, 4-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-15, 0-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kejuan Clements and the Eastern Illinois Panthers host Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins in OVC action.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 at home. Eastern Illinois gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 4-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Panthers and Bruins face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clements is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Panthers. CJ Lane is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Grayson Murphy is averaging 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 22.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

