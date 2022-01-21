CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Citadel visits East Tennessee State following Sloan’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Citadel Bulldogs (7-10, 1-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-8, 4-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the Citadel Bulldogs after David Sloan scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-64 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers are 7-2 on their home court. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 13.6 assists per game led by Sloan averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 against conference opponents. Citadel is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sloan is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Hayden Brown is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

