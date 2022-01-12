CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Citadel plays UNC Greensboro following Clark’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:42 PM

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-5, 2-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Stephen Clark scored 22 points in Citadel’s 85-67 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Citadel is second in the SoCon with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hayden Brown averaging 5.8.

The Spartans are 2-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

De’Monte Buckingham is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Spartans. Kobe Langley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

