Citadel hosts VMI after Stephens’ 34-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

VMI Keydets (9-7, 2-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 34 points in VMI’s 97-91 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Citadel is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Keydets are 2-3 in conference matchups. VMI ranks third in the SoCon with 16.9 assists per game led by Stephens averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs and Keydets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Brown is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Stephens is shooting 52.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

