Citadel faces Chattanooga following Brown’s 26-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (17-4, 7-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Hayden Brown scored 26 points in Citadel’s 68-66 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 at home. Citadel is second in the SoCon with 17.2 assists per game led by Tyler Moffe averaging 3.6.

The Mocs are 7-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mocs won 85-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Malachi Smith led the Mocs with 27 points, and Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Smith is averaging 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

