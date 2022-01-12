Cincinnati takes on East Carolina following Davenport’s 21-point game

East Carolina Pirates (10-4, 1-1 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 1-2 AAC) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (10-4, 1-1 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 1-2 AAC)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the East Carolina Pirates after Jeremiah Davenport scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 87-80 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bearcats are 9-2 in home games. Cincinnati averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Pirates are 1-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Tristen Newton with 5.1.

The Bearcats and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 7.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Newton is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

