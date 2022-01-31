CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Christon lifts Grambling St. over Alcorn St. 80-73

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 11:39 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Christon had a season-high 25 points as Grambling State topped Alcorn State 80-73 on Monday night.

Christon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Shawndarius Cowart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (9-12, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tra’Michael Moton added 14 points. A’mari McCray had three blocks. Eric Parrish had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Alcorn State totaled 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Dominic Brewton had 16 points and six rebounds for the Braves (7-14, 6-3). Keondre Montgomery added 14 points and seven rebounds. Justin Thomas had 11 points and six assists.

