Christon carries Grambling St. over Jackson St. 73-64

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 8:25 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Christon had 22 points as Grambling State defeated Jackson State 73-64 on Saturday.

Tra’Michael Moton had 15 points for Grambling State (8-12, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Prince Moss added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart had 11 points.

Jackson State’s 28.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Grambling State opponent this season.

Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks for Jackson State (4-15, 2-6). Malachi Wideman added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points.

