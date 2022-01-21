CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Chong Qui lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 86-62

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 9:32 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui had a season-high 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne romped past Robert Morris 86-62 on Friday night.

Deonte Billups had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (10-8, 5-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 15 points. Bobby Planutis had 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne dominated the first half and led 43-20 at the break.

Kahliel Spear had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (3-15, 1-8). Michael Green III added 14 points and six assists. Justin Winston had 11 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Robert Morris 76-70 on Jan. 9.

