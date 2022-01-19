CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Chavez leads Charleston Southern over High Point 70-66

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 10:36 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez had 17 points as Charleston Southern ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating High Point 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Deontaye Buskey had 14 points for Charleston Southern (4-13, 1-4 Big South Conference). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points. Taje’ Kelly had 12 points and eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright scored a career-high 34 points for the Panthers (7-10, 1-2). Zach Austin added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden House had 11 points.

