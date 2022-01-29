Chattanooga visits Citadel following Brown’s 26-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (17-4, 7-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Chattanooga Mocs (17-4, 7-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces the Chattanooga Mocs after Hayden Brown scored 26 points in Citadel’s 68-66 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 on their home court. Citadel is the best team in the SoCon with 12.6 fast break points.

The Mocs are 7-1 in conference play. Chattanooga is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Mocs won the last matchup 85-67 on Jan. 8. Malachi Smith scored 27 points to help lead the Mocs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Silvio De Sousa is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Mocs. Smith is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

