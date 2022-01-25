Charlotte hosts Old Dominion after Hunter’s 20-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-11, 2-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 3-2 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-11, 2-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 3-2 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Charlotte 49ers after Jaylin Hunter scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 69-56 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The 49ers are 7-1 on their home court. Charlotte allows 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Monarchs are 2-3 in C-USA play. Old Dominion ranks sixth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Trice averaging 2.3.

The 49ers and Monarchs square off Wednesday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Butler is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Jahmir Young is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Hunter is averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Monarchs. C.J. Keyser is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.