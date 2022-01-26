Charlotte hosts Old Dominion after Hunter’s 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-11, 2-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 3-2 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-11, 2-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (10-7, 3-2 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Charlotte 49ers after Jaylin Hunter scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 69-56 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The 49ers are 7-1 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Monarchs are 2-3 in C-USA play. Old Dominion ranks ninth in C-USA with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Long averaging 4.7.

The 49ers and Monarchs match up Wednesday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Butler is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Jahmir Young is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

C.J. Keyser is averaging 14.2 points for the Monarchs. Austin Trice is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

