Charlotte 49ers face the Florida Atlantic Owls, aim for 5th straight victory

Charlotte 49ers (8-5, 2-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-7, 1-2 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the 49ers take on Florida Atlantic.

The Owls are 7-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic ranks seventh in C-USA in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The 49ers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Charlotte is third in C-USA shooting 35.6% from deep. Jared Garcia leads the 49ers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Owls and 49ers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Greenlee is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Jahmir Young is averaging 19.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.