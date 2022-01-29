Charleston Southern takes on Hampton after Chavez’s 22-point outing

Hampton Pirates (5-12, 1-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-15, 1-6 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30…

Hampton Pirates (5-12, 1-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-15, 1-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the Hampton Pirates after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 62-61 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Buccaneers are 3-7 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

The Pirates have gone 1-5 against Big South opponents. Hampton ranks fourth in the Big South giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Buccaneers and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is averaging 11.6 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Marquis Godwin is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 6.9 points. Najee Garvin is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

