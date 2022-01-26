CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Charleston Southern hosts Presbyterian after Harrison’s 29-point performance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-12, 0-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-14, 1-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Rayshon Harrison scored 29 points in Presbyterian’s 71-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 on their home court. Charleston Southern allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Blue Hose have gone 0-5 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.1 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Harrison is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 17.5 points. Winston Hill is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

