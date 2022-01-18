CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Charleston Southern hosts High Point following Wright’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

High Point Panthers (7-9, 1-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-13, 0-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after John-Michael Wright scored 28 points in High Point’s 78-71 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-6 at home. Charleston Southern averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 1-1 against Big South opponents. High Point is fifth in the Big South scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The Buccaneers and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Wright is averaging 19.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

