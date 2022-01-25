CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Charleston (SC) hosts William & Mary after Kochera’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

William & Mary Tribe (4-15, 3-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-8, 1-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Connor Kochera scored 23 points in William & Mary’s 83-75 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Cougars have gone 6-3 at home. Charleston (SC) is the top team in the CAA with 14.0 fast break points.

The Tribe have gone 3-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 1-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars and Tribe meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Meeks is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Kochera is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 11.9 points. Ben Wight is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

