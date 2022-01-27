CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Charleston (SC) hosts Hofstra after Smith’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

Hofstra Pride (12-7, 4-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-8, 2-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Hofstra Pride after Reyne Smith scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 74-73 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars are 7-3 on their home court. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dimitrius Underwood averaging 4.7.

The Pride are 4-2 in CAA play. Hofstra averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Underwood is averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. John Meeks is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Aaron Estrada is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

