CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Chandler scores 26 to…

Chandler scores 26 to lift South Alabama over Troy 82-63

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 26 points as South Alabama topped Troy 82-63 on Thursday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for South Alabama (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Javon Franklin added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Christian Turner had 13 points for the Trojans (13-7, 4-3). Khalyl Waters added 11 points. Duke Deen had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up