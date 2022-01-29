CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Champagnie, Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm to visit Gillespie, No. 14 Villanova Wildcats

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes No. 14 Villanova and Saint John’s (NY) meet on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Villanova is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm have gone 3-4 against Big East opponents. Saint John’s (NY) ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Julian Champagnie is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

