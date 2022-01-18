Champagnie leads Saint John’s (NY) against Creighton after 25-point outing

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 2-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (11-5, 2-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7…

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 2-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (11-5, 2-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) takes on the Creighton Bluejays after Julian Champagnie scored 25 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 88-69 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays have gone 5-2 in home games. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East with 13.1 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.5.

The Red Storm are 2-2 in conference games. Saint John’s (NY) ranks eighth in college basketball with 17.8 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 4.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hawkins is averaging 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Champagnie is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and two steals. Alexander is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

