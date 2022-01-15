Cerruti’s 18 points lifts Albany over NJIT 71-56

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Cerruti scored 18 points to lead Albany to a 71-56 over NJIT on Saturday. Cerruti…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Cerruti scored 18 points to lead Albany to a 71-56 over NJIT on Saturday.

Cerruti had four 3-pointers.

Jamel Horton had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Great Danes (6-10, 2-2 America East Conference).

Miles Coleman scored 20 points for NJIT (8-7, 3-2). Antwuan Butler had 10 points and seven assists.

