Cerruti scores 20 to carry Albany over UMBC 66-54

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:55 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Cerruti had a season-high 20 points as Albany topped Maryland-Baltimore County 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Albany (7-10, 3-2 America East Conference).

Keondre Kennedy had 14 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (6-10, 1-4). Nathan Johnson added 11 points.

