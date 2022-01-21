CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Central Michigan faces Ball…

Central Michigan faces Ball State following Jackson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ball State Cardinals (7-10, 2-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 99-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 0-3 in home games. Central Michigan gives up 83.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.3 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-4 in conference play. Ball State is ninth in the MAC allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Chippewas and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Chippewas. Harrison Henderson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Luke Bumbalough averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up