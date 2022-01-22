Cent. Conn. St. visits Mount St. Mary’s after Offurum’s 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-15, 2-5 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-12, 3-4 NEC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2…

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Mezie Offurum scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 98-59 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s allows 62.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Mountaineers and Blue Devils match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Nana Opoku is averaging 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

