Cent. Conn. St. visits Fairleigh Dickinson on 5-game road slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-16, 2-7 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-16, 2-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. travels to Fairleigh Dickinson looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Knights are 0-6 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is eighth in the NEC with 23.4 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Rush averaging 2.6.

The Blue Devils are 3-6 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks seventh in the NEC allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Knights and Blue Devils face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Jacks is averaging 2.3 points for the Knights. Rush is averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ian Krishnan is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.5 points. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.