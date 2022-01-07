CCU, S. Alabama meet in conference play

Coastal Carolina (9-6, 1-2) vs. South Alabama (10-5, 0-2) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun…

Coastal Carolina (9-6, 1-2) vs. South Alabama (10-5, 0-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Coastal Carolina matches up against South Alabama. Coastal Carolina fell 69-59 at Troy in its last outing. South Alabama lost 72-64 loss at home to App State in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Charles Manning Jr., Jay Jay Chandler and Kayo Goncalves have collectively scored 52 percent of South Alabama’s points this season. For Coastal Carolina, Rudi Williams, Vince Cole, Ebrima Dibba and Wilfried Likayi have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Coastal Carolina scoring.MIGHTY MANNING JR.: Manning has connected on 27.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Alabama is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 5-5 when opponents exceed 62 points. Coastal Carolina is 8-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 1-6 on the year when teams score any more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent. The Chanticleers have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

