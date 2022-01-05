CCU looks to extend streak vs Troy

Coastal Carolina (9-5, 1-1) vs. Troy (10-5, 1-1) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Coastal Carolina (9-5, 1-1) vs. Troy (10-5, 1-1)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Troy. Coastal Carolina has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Trojans. Troy’s last win in the series came on Dec. 19, 2019, a 77-59 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Essam Mostafa is averaging 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Rudi Williams is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Trojans have been led by Efe Odigie, who is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.EXCELLENT ESSAM: In 14 appearances this season, Coastal Carolina’s Mostafa has shot 53.5 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Chanticleers are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 64 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Coastal Carolina’s Vince Cole has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 36.5 percent of them, and is 17 for 37 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Chanticleers have averaged 84.8 points per game over their last five games.

