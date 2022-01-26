CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
CBI returning to Daytona Beach for second straight year

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 4:26 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The College Basketball Invitational is heading back to Daytona Beach.

The CBI had been held on campus sites for 12 years before shifting to Florida last season.

“The response we received before, during, and after last year’s CBI was overwhelming, especially when you consider the circumstances the country faced at the time,” Gazelle Group President Rick Giles said in a statement on Wednesday. “Because of that, we felt a return to Daytona Beach was warranted. With the location of the hotel being on the beach and the arena being across the street from the hotel, it really is the perfect setting for what we hope will be another exciting CBI.”

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament of teams not selected for the NCAA Tournament will be held March 19-23 at the Ocean Center. Pepperdine won last year’s tournament with an 84-61 win over Coastal Carolina in the title game.

