CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Cayo, Golden power Richmond…

Cayo, Golden power Richmond to 64-56 victory over La Salle

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden tossed in 18 points apiece and Richmond beat La Salle 64-56 on Saturday.

Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Spiders (12-7, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points, while Andre Gustavson notched five steals.

Clifton Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Explorers (6-10, 1-5). Jack Clark added 13 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ray had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up