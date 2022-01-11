CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Castaneda scores 29 to lift Akron over Ball St. 84-74

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:52 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had a career-high 29 points as Akron beat Ball State 84-74 on Tuesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 19 points for Akron (9-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mikal Dawson had 10 points.

Ali Ali, the Zips’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Payton Sparks scored a season-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-8, 2-2). Miryne Thomas added 12 points. Demarius Jacobs had 10 points and six assists.

