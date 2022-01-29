CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Carter's 2nd-half burst boosts…

Carter’s 2nd-half burst boosts N. Iowa over Illinois St.

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 24 points and Noah Carter scored 21 and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 79-64 on Saturday.

Carter scored the first seven points for the Panthers after halftime to give Northern Iowa a 37-35 lead and they never trailed again. Trae Berhow’s jumper with 10:35 left extended the lead to 57-38.

The Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid and have seven of their last nine.

Liam McChesney had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (10-12, 3-6). Mark Freeman and Antonio Reeves each scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up