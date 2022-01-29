Carter’s 2nd-half burst boosts N. Iowa over Illinois St.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 24 points and Noah Carter scored 21 and Northern Iowa beat Illinois…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 24 points and Noah Carter scored 21 and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 79-64 on Saturday.

Carter scored the first seven points for the Panthers after halftime to give Northern Iowa a 37-35 lead and they never trailed again. Trae Berhow’s jumper with 10:35 left extended the lead to 57-38.

The Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid and have seven of their last nine.

Liam McChesney had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (10-12, 3-6). Mark Freeman and Antonio Reeves each scored 13.

