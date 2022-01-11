CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Carter scores 22 to lift Ohio past Bowling Green 85-78

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:58 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had a season-high 22 points as Ohio won its eighth consecutive game, topping Bowling Green 85-78 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio (13-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Tommy Schmock added 17 points and seven rebounds. AJ Clayton had 12 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3). Myron Gordon added 18 points. Brenton Mills had 13 points.

