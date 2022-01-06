Carter scores 20 to carry N. Iowa past Valparaiso 92-65

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter matched his season high with 20 points as Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 92-65…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter matched his season high with 20 points as Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 92-65 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had 17 points for Northern Iowa (6-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tytan Anderson added 12 points. Nate Heise had 10 points.

Northern Iowa dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Panthers’ 49 points in the second half marked a season best for the home team, while the 22 points in the first half for Valpo were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Kevion Taylor had 17 points for Valpo (8-7, 1-2). Kobe King added 14 points and nine rebounds. Ben Krikke had 10 points.

