Carter scores 19 to lead Hartford over New Hampshire 69-57

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 11:44 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Traci Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds as Hartford topped New Hampshire 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Austin Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for Hartford (3-10, 1-0 America East Conference). David Shriver added 12 points.

Marco Foster had 14 points for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-2). Qon Murphy added 12 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 10 points and nine rebounds.

