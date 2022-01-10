CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Carter Jr. scores 19 to carry Navy over Lafayette 69-55

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:26 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds as Navy beat Lafayette 69-55 on Monday night.

Tyler Nelson had 11 points for Navy (11-4, 4-0 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight win. Richard Njoku added three blocks. Patrick Dorsey had seven rebounds.

Tyrone Perry had 17 points for the Leopards (3-10, 0-2). Neal Quinn added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

