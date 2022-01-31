Carry leads Kent State against Miami (OH) after 30-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-9, 6-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-10, 3-5 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-9, 6-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-10, 3-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Sincere Carry scored 30 points in Kent State’s 91-83 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The RedHawks are 6-4 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks sixth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 6-4 in MAC play. Kent State scores 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The RedHawks and Golden Flashes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Carry is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.