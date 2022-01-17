Carry leads Kent State against Eastern Michigan after 32-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-8, 3-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 2-2 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-8, 3-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 2-2 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Sincere Carry scored 32 points in Kent State’s 67-55 victory against the Akron Zips.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Eastern Michigan is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Flashes are 3-3 in MAC play. Kent State averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Eagles and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. James Scott is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Carry is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

