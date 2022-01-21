Carlson, Utah Utes to host Mobley and the No. 16 USC Trojans

USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (8-10, 1-8 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (8-10, 1-8 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Mobley and the No. 16 USC Trojans visit Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 action Saturday.

The Utes are 6-4 in home games. Utah has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 5-2 in conference play. USC is second in the Pac-12 scoring 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Trojans won the last meeting on Dec. 2. Mobley scored 21 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Utes. Marco Anthony is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Mobley is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.1 points and nine rebounds. Goodwin is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

