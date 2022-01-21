CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Carey leads Georgetown against No. 11 Villanova after 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:22 AM

Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-4 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats after Don Carey scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 83-75 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas are 6-4 on their home court. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 3.1.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in Big East play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Samuels averaging 4.5.

The Hoyas and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammed is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

