Canisius takes on Monmouth for conference matchup

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (12-6, 4-3 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Papas and the Monmouth Hawks host Malek Green and the Canisius Golden Griffins in MAAC play Friday.

The Hawks are 4-2 in home games. Monmouth ranks seventh in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikkei Rutty averaging 1.8.

The Golden Griffins are 3-5 in MAAC play. Canisius is sixth in the MAAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacco Fritz averaging 2.4.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 79-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Walker Miller led the Hawks with 24 points, and Armon Harried led the Golden Griffins with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rutty is averaging 3.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Papas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Jordan Henderson is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 10.2 points. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 11.2 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

