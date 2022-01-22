CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s following Ndefo’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:22 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-6, 5-1 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-12, 2-5 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after KC Ndefo scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 74-68 overtime victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 5-3 in home games. Canisius gives up 73.1 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Peacocks are 5-1 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.2.

The Golden Griffins and Peacocks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malek Green is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Daryl Banks III is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks. Ndefo is averaging 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

