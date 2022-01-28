Canisius faces Monmouth, looks to end road losing streak

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (12-6, 4-3 MAAC) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (12-6, 4-3 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius will look to break its nine-game road slide when the Golden Griffins visit Monmouth.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Monmouth ranks fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Nikkei Rutty leads the Hawks with 6.8 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 3-5 in MAAC play. Canisius is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 79-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Walker Miller led the Hawks with 24 points, and Armon Harried led the Golden Griffins with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Papas is averaging 15.6 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Malek Green is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

