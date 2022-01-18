Campbell visits Longwood after Wilkins’ 20-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-6, 2-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-6, 2-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Isaiah Wilkins scored 20 points in Longwood’s 66-60 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Lancers have gone 9-1 in home games. Longwood has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Camels are 2-2 in Big South play. Campbell ranks sixth in the Big South with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Clemons averaging 5.3.

The Lancers and Fighting Camels square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkins is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Justin Hill is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Cedric Henderson Jr. is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jesus Carralero is averaging 11.1 points, four assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

