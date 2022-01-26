CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Campbell takes on Hampton…

Campbell takes on Hampton following Thompson’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hampton Pirates (5-11, 1-4 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-7, 3-3 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -13.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Hampton Pirates after Messiah Thompson scored 20 points in Campbell’s 73-72 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 at home. Campbell is the leader in the Big South in team defense, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Pirates are 1-4 against conference opponents. Hampton is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Carralero is averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Marquis Godwin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Najee Garvin is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up