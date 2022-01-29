CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Campbell puts home win streak on the line against High Point

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

High Point Panthers (9-11, 3-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-7, 4-3 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -7.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Fighting Camels face High Point.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-2 at home. Campbell is the top team in the Big South with 14.5 assists per game led by Jesus Carralero averaging 3.8.

The Panthers are 3-3 in conference matchups. High Point is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

John-Michael Wright is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

