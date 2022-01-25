Campbell hosts Hampton following Thompson’s 20-point game

Hampton Pirates (5-11, 1-4 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-7, 3-3 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Hampton Pirates (5-11, 1-4 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-7, 3-3 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Hampton Pirates after Messiah Thompson scored 20 points in Campbell’s 73-72 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 at home. Campbell scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Pirates are 1-4 in Big South play. Hampton has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Camels and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Najee Garvin is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 29.2% over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

