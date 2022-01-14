Campbell and Radford face off in conference matchup

Radford Highlanders (5-10, 1-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (8-6, 1-2 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (5-10, 1-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (8-6, 1-2 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Hart and the Radford Highlanders visit Cedric Henderson Jr. and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 in home games. Campbell ranks fourth in the Big South with 14.3 assists per game led by Jesus Carralero averaging 4.0.

The Highlanders have gone 1-2 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Rashun Williams averaging 5.1.

The Fighting Camels and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carralero is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Hart is averaging 9.8 points for the Highlanders. Williams is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

